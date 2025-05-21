San Jose

San Jose PD to honor fallen community service officer

A San Jose community service officer is set to be honored Wednesday at the police department's memorial for fallen officers.

Long Pham was a community resource officer for two years in the city where he grew up. At his memorial service, his family said he enjoyed sharing the stories of the job when he returned home after a shift.

Pham's name will be added to the memorial, marking the first time a community service officer receives such an honor.

Pham and another officer were doing traffic control at an accident scene on Monterey Road in August 2024 when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.

