San Jose PD to Launch Pilot Program for Gunshot Detection System

San Jose police will hold meetings later this month about plans to install a gunshot detection system in the city's Cadillac Winchester neighborhood in a pilot program meant to deter gun violence.

The Police Department entered an agreement with the Fremont-based company V5 Systems to use its OnSound acoustic gunshot detection system that provides real-time alerts to law enforcement so they can respond quickly to the scene of a shooting.

The program will be implemented in the Cadillac Winchester neighborhood that has often had gun violence issues.

San Jose police are presenting details about the program in two separate virtual meetings on March 17 and 18, both at 6:30 p.m.

The March 17 meeting will be conducted in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, and the March 18 one will be in Spanish.

Frequently asked questions about the system can be found on SJPD's website.

