San Jose pedestrian dies of injuries suffered in crash more than 5 years ago

By Bay City News

A man died last week of injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle more than five years ago in San Jose, according to police.

The victim, who was not yet identified, was hit by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Monterey Road before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2019, the San Jose Police Department said.

Based on the investigation, a 2009 black Toyota sedan, driven by a woman, on northbound Monterey Road struck the victim, who was walking eastbound across the roadway outside of any crosswalk, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later stabilized and was placed in a long-term care facility, police said. It was unclear if the driver stopped or if it was a hit and run.

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office notified the police that the pedestrian had succumbed to the injuries he suffered from the collision. He was pronounced dead last Friday, police said.

It was San Jose's 59th fatal traffic death for 2019, according to police.

