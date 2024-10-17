San Jose man dies after his own pickup truck rolls over him

A San Jose man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck rolled over him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 9:34 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle injury crash.

According to investigators, a Dodge Ram rolled down a steep, descending driveway and ran over its registered owner, an 81-year-old man. The truck then struck a tree.

The man was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries at 10:16 p.m., the CHP said.

The identity of the man has not yet been released and the collision is still under investigation.