Advocates Raise Concern as San Jose Plans Homeless Encampment Sweep Near Airport

The city of San Jose is preparing to move in and cleanout a homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport Thursday morning, despite the looming heat wave.

Advocates, who have been fighting and delaying the sweep near Guadalupe River Park for months are calling the move "inhumane."

The scheduled sweep is set to begin Thursday to accommodate a deadline set by the FAA which doesn’t allow encampments near an airport.

“So, people don’t even know if they’ll suspend the sweep, if they’ll continue to do it, if they’ll show up out of nowhere, if they’ll do what they did at ‘The Jungle’ several years ago, where there’s a whole show of force. It really the not knowing right now,” said encampment resident Scott Largent.

Advocates said a sweep during a heat wave is cruel.

“Imagine being out here baking in this field with all these folks that are stressed out, some of whom have mental health issues. That is a deadly combination, literally and I think it’s very negligible of the city,” said Scott Wagners of CHAM Ministires.

Advocate Shaunn Cartwright, who helped get the city to agree not to conduct sweeps when temperatures exceed 88 degrees told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she felt betrayed, even if the first stage is just cleanup.

“You’re still causing trauma to them, when all they’re focused on is ‘oh my god, it’s so hot,” she said.

The city’s deputy housing director couldn’t talk on camera Wednesday. But told NBC Bay Area that the cleanup will be done methodically through September and said yes, the city’s protocol is to pause when temps reach 88 degrees, which crews will do when the heat wave spikes next week.

Officials point out that the FAA is requiring the city to clear this property because it’s considered a safety risk for planes and those living here.

But residents ask, what good is a temporary heat pause?

“There’s going to be a zone 4 sweep and that will include the area everybody is moving to because they have no options, including the creek and where do they go after that?” Wagners said.

While no one knows for sure where the unhoused people will end up, it’s almost certain wherever it is, the same question of ‘what to do with the homeless people?’ will pop up again.