San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide

San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.

Police arrested a man at the scene and said in a statement they're investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shootings.

Police said they will reveal the identity of the deceased once they notify his next of kin.

The killing was San Jose's 31st homicide of 2022.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez t 3934@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Ancelet at 4173@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.