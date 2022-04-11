San Jose

San Jose Police Arrest Man Suspected of Kidnapping, Assaulting Woman

By Bay City News

Police arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of kidnapping a woman to sexually assault her last month after following her from a San Jose nightclub.

Ivan Galicia Palalia, of San Jose, allegedly followed the woman and her friends as they left the city's downtown entertainment area about 3:30 a.m. on March 25, according to San Jose police.

Palalia is suspected of abducting the woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, with the intent of sexually assaulting her, in the area of Loma Verde Drive and Eden Avenue, police said.

Palalia was arrested later that morning and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He was arraigned on March 29 in Santa Clara County Superior Court and is set to enter a plea on May 3, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect is asked to  contact Detective Hahn #4433 of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.

Crime tips can remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, a cash reward is possible from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

