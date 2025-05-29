San Jose police make arrest in case of woman sexually assaulted by home intruder

Police in San Jose arrested a man suspected of entering a woman's home and sexually assaulting her, the department said Wednesday.

On May 22 at about 2:22 a.m., police responded to a call in downtown San Jose. A woman said a man entered her residence through an unlocked door and entered her bedroom, where she was sleeping. The suspect laid on top of her, covered her mouth, and then sexually assaulted her. The suspect fled before police arrived.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Detectives began to investigate the case, but a description of the suspect appeared to match a person known by patrol officers, Cong Tran, 40, who they had interacted with the night prior to the assault.

Officers located Tran in San Jose and he was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and sexual assault, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Detective Saavedra of the San Jose Police Sexual Assault Investigations Unit via email: 4714@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at (408) 277-4102.