San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in Rape Case

Police said the suspect followed a woman into the entrance of her apartment building and physically and sexually assaulted her

By Bay City News

Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect on suspicion of a rape that occurred last weekend.

Cristobal Fuentes-Melara, 20, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated rape, according to the San Jose Police Department.

On Saturday at 2:45 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of South First Street on a report of a sexual assault.

Police said the suspect followed a woman into the entrance of her apartment building and physically and sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Fuentes-Melara, and he was located and taken into custody without incident.

