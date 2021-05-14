San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in Rape Case

Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect on suspicion of a rape that occurred last weekend.
Cristobal Fuentes-Melara, 20, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated rape, according to the San Jose Police Department.
On Saturday at 2:45 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of South First Street on a report of a sexual assault.
Police said the suspect followed a woman into the entrance of her apartment building and physically and sexually assaulted her.
On Monday, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Fuentes-Melara, and he was located and taken into custody without incident.
