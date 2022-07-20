San Jose Police Arrest Two Suspects in June 2018 Homicide

San Jose police arrested two men on suspicion of the killing of a 54-year-old man in 2018.

Officers arrested Juvenal Arellano, 38, and Robert Hames Ascensio, 46, last Thursday.

Arellano, a resident of Milpitas, and Ascensio, a resident of Modesto, are suspected of shooting and killing Khanh Kieu, who was found dead after being shot in the 3600 block of Misty Glen Court around 1:30 p.m. June 21, 2018.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has charged the men with murder, police said.