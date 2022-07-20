San Jose

San Jose Police Arrest Two Suspects in June 2018 Homicide

By Bay City News

San Jose PD

San Jose police arrested two men on suspicion of the killing of a 54-year-old man in 2018.

Officers arrested Juvenal Arellano, 38, and Robert Hames Ascensio, 46, last Thursday.

Arellano, a resident of Milpitas, and Ascensio, a resident of Modesto, are suspected of shooting and killing Khanh Kieu, who was found dead after being shot in the 3600 block of Misty Glen Court around 1:30 p.m. June 21, 2018.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has charged the men with murder, police said.

