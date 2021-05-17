San Jose

San Jose Police Arrest Two Suspects in September Double Homicide

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose PD

San Jose police last week arrested two suspects in a September double homicide in the downtown district, the police department said Monday.

San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were identified as suspects in a double fatal shooting in the 600 block of South Eighth Street on the night of Sept. 15 that also injured four others, police said.

Homicide detectives located and arrested Desantiago in Daly City on May 13, and he was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on murder charges, police said. Beltran-Guzman already was in custody on other charges.

The homicides were the city's 27th and 28th of 2020, police said.

Anyone with additional information should contact Lt. Miri or Detective Cuenca of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.

