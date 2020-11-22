San Jose

2 Dead, Several Injured in Stabbing at San Jose Church: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people died, and several others suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack Sunday night at a church near the San Jose State University campus, according to San Jose police.

The two people died from their injuries suffered in the attack at Grace Baptist Church, at 484 E. San Fernando St., near the university campus. Officers arrived there about 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the report of a stabbing there, police said.

There were no services going on at the church at the time, but people without homes had been brought into the church to get them out of the cold, police said.

NBC Bay Area crews are on the scene. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose policecrimestabbingfatal
