2 Dead, Several Injured in Stabbing at San Jose Church: Police

Two people died, and several others suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack Sunday night at a church near the San Jose State University campus, according to San Jose police.

The two people died from their injuries suffered in the attack at Grace Baptist Church, at 484 E. San Fernando St., near the university campus. Officers arrived there about 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the report of a stabbing there, police said.

There were no services going on at the church at the time, but people without homes had been brought into the church to get them out of the cold, police said.

We can confirm we have multiple stabbing victims; some with life threatening injuries. More updates when available. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

NBC Bay Area crews are on the scene. Please check back for updates.