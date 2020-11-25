San Jose Police Chief to Address Deadly Church Stabbing Attack

San Jose's police chief on Wednesday will provide a statement on the deadly stabbing attack that happened at a church Sunday night.

Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to release information about the suspect and additional details about the attack, which left two people dead and three others hurt.

Garcia is expected to speak at 1 p.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

No services were happening at the time of the attack at Grace Baptist Church, which is used as a homeless shelter, police said. Community volunteers were feeding the homeless when police said a man with a knife stabbed five people. A man and a woman were killed. The three other victims, all men, are expected to survive.