San Jose reviewing applications for new police chief

San Jose's search for a new police chief has moved onto the next phase.

The city manager is now vetting all the applications that came in to see who will make the list of finalists. The police department's assistant chief is serving as interim chief until the final decision is made.

San Jose has been officially searching for a new chief since April 1.

In East San Jose, many have their own ideas about what they want to see in the city's next top cop.

The new chief will take over a department that still struggles with enough staffing, and one that is still fighting to return to the time when it was considered the safest big city in the nation.

"We have business districts that are being robbed all the time," said Danny Garza, Plata Arroyo Neighborhood Association president. "That's where they need to be. And if we don't have foot patrols, then we need to have officers driving around."

Garza has seen his share of violence and said now is not the time to train someone from the outside to lead the city's police force.

"We need an officer who knows the area," he said. "We don't need somebody from Atlanta coming to us and trying to find what's best for San Jose. We know what's best."

The city has been meeting with community stakeholders to see what they wanted in a chief.

There is no full candidate list, but it is known Interim Chief Paul Joseph is a candidate.

It is unclear if any other internal candidates are included. The city manager's office is still vetting applications and will issue its recommendation to the city council in the fall.

"We're making sure to take our time, to really vet the candidates, and most importantly to really hear from community," said Angel Rios Jr., deputy city manager. "The selection of a police chief is one of the most important selections in the city."

Councilman Domingo Candelas will be among those ultimately picking a new chief. He, too, prefers someone local.

"We're looking for someone who knows the community," he said. "Who's aware of the issue in our community and has great relationships, and get our department and our city to a safer place."

The last time San Jose went outside the city for its new chief was in 1976.

