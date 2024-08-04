San Jose police community service officer hit, killed by vehicle

A San Jose police community service officer was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle Saturday night, the department said on Sunday.

According to police, the two community service officers were conducting traffic control in South San Jose when they were hit.

One of the community service officers was pronounced dead at the scene. While the other officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, SJPD said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested in the area and police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

San Jose police said they are working diligently to gather more information on the crash and will have a press conference on Monday.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan released the following statement on social media site X on Sunday:

"Our city mourns the tragic loss of one of our Community Service Officers and severe injuries sustained by another CSO in the line of duty. Each day, our officers place themselves in harm’s way to fulfill their solemn oath to protect and serve us—they are truly heroes. My prayers are with these two CSOs, their families, and our entire police department in this devastating moment, and I assure you that this selfish, reckless act will not go unpunished."

Our city mourns the tragic loss of one of our Community Service Officers and severe injuries sustained by another CSO in the line of duty. Each day, our officers place themselves in harm’s way to fulfill their solemn oath to protect and serve us—they are truly heroes. My prayers… https://t.co/8xcEcGeyeE — Mayor Matt Mahan (@MattMahanSJ) August 4, 2024

JUST IN: SOURCES



A @SanJosePD Community Service Officer was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight.

Other injuries reported.

Driver arrested. #Developing pic.twitter.com/qorqGBGbsV — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) August 4, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.