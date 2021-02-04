San Jose

San Jose Police Identify Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Shooting at Mall

By Bay City News

San Jose police have identified a 21-year-old man who was arrested after he allegedly talked on social media about "shooting up" a mall Wednesday afternoon and was tracked down to the Westfield Valley Fair mall.

Hunter Tital was booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including possession of an assault rifle and making criminal threats, after San Jose police learned about the threats from other law enforcement partners around 4 p.m.

Officers located Tital and took him into custody within about 45 minutes and found a firearm in his possession.

The motive for the threats is under investigation, according to police.

