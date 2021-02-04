San Jose Police Identify Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Shooting at Mall

San Jose police have identified a 21-year-old man who was arrested after he allegedly talked on social media about "shooting up" a mall Wednesday afternoon and was tracked down to the Westfield Valley Fair mall.

Hunter Tital was booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including possession of an assault rifle and making criminal threats, after San Jose police learned about the threats from other law enforcement partners around 4 p.m.

Valley Fair suspect Hunter Tital. 21 years old, a resident of Seaside. Booked for numerous felony charges, including possession of an assault rifle and criminal threats. We are still investigating his motive. pic.twitter.com/eCc65VAN70 — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 4, 2021

Officers located Tital and took him into custody within about 45 minutes and found a firearm in his possession.

The motive for the threats is under investigation, according to police.