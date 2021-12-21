San Jose

San Jose Police in Standoff With Armed, Barricaded Man Near UPS Facility

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

San Jose police Tuesday morning swarmed a scene on South Seventh Street where a man reportedly was brandishing a rifle and had barricaded himself inside an RV, according to the police department.

The incident was first reported at about 7:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Seventh Street, near a UPS facility, where workers were told to shelter in place, police said.

Police negotiators and tactical teams also responded to the scene and were negotiating with the barricaded man, police said.

Special Operations officers also were assisting at the scene with the hope of getting the man to peacefully surrender, police said.

Seventh Street was shut down in both directions in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

