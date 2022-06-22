San Jose Police in Standoff With Armed Homicide Suspect Barricaded Inside Home

San Jose police early Wednesday converged on the city's Edenvale neighborhood where an armed homicide suspect barricaded himself inside a home, according to the police department.

Some residents in the area of the 100 block of Bendorf Drive were evacuated because the suspect was firing shots during the standoff, police said.

Preliminary information led police to believe the gunman is responsible for a Tuesday night fatal shooting on Mt. Shasta Drive, and during a chase, he fired several shots at officers, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, and police said early Wednesday the victim died at the hospital.

Traffic was being diverted through the Edenvale neighborhood where the suspect was barricaded, and police asked the public to avoid the area.