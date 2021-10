San Jose police Monday morning were in a standoff with an armed, barricaded person inside a North San Jose home, according to the police department.

At about 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Junesong Way, near Penitencia Creek County Park in the Berryessa area of San Jose, police said

Negotiators and tactical teams also responded to the scene, police said.