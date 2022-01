San Jose police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday night.

The incident happened near the Regional Medical Center at Jackson and Alum Rock avenues.

According to police, a driver struck a pedestrian and drove off. The victim died at the scene.

San Jose police said it's the city’s eighth deadly crash of the year.

No other details have been released at this time.