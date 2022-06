Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a spokesperson for the department announced.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Hopkins Drive.

An adult male was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Traffic on Hopkins is impacted and police are asking people to avoid the area.

There is currently no suspect or known motive. The SJPD will provide an update to this story later, they said.