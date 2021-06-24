San Jose Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Woman at Landfill

San Jose police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found in the Newby Island Landfill last month.

Police responded on May 19 at about 10:30 p.m. to the landfill at 1601 Dixon Landing Road in Milpitas where employees located the body of Allycia Kelley.

Officers said the investigation revealed that Kelley was transported to the facility via routine landfill drop-off from a location in San Jose. More details about her death remain under investigation, and police are asking the public for help.

SJPD released two photos of Kelley that show a change in her appearance from January until April of this year.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or to leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408-947-7867.