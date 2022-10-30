San Jose Police Investigate Two Late Night Fatal Shootings

The San Jose Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Police first responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the two men shot at the scene were transported to local hospitals.
The shooting case turned into a homicide after one of the men died from his injuries. The second shooting victim is in stable condition, said police.
At 12:25 a.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 500 block of Madera Avenue.
Police said they found a man on the scene, who later died due to life-threatening injuries.
Both roads were closed as police conducted a preliminary investigation.
The police department said more information on the two shootings will be released as it becomes available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.