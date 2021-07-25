San Jose

San Jose Police Investigating 2 Shootings

By Bay City News

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

San Jose police are investigating two separate shootings Saturday night.

The first was reported at 8:32 p.m. in the 1900 block of Biscayne Way, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The second one was reported at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Phelan Avenue, where officers found one man with a gunshot wound. The information on his condition was not immediately available.

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Concord 3 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting on Highway 4 in Concord

In a 10:46 p.m. tweet, the San Jose Police Department said it did not have information to share on a suspect or motive in either shooting, which they believe are not related.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JosecrimeSan Jose Police Departmentshootings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us