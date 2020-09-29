San Jose

San Jose Police Investigating Two Separate Homicides Hours Apart

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police were investigating two homicides that occurred just hours apart in different parts of the city overnight Tuesday, according to the police department.

One homicide scene was in the 6000 block of San Ignacio Avenue in South San Jose, police said.

The other scene was in the 3000 block of Loma Verde Drive in West San Jose, police said.

No other details about either scene were available.

These were the 31st and 32nd homicides in the city this year, police said.

SJPD on Tuesday morning also was investigating a shooting in East San Jose that shut down streets and affected traffic on northbound Highway 101, police said.

