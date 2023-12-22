San Jose

SJPD's ‘Know Your Limit' program aims to encourage drivers to celebrate safely

By Jocelyn Moran

The holiday season means spending time with loved ones, it may also mean having a few drinks while you catch up.

Bay Area law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone to celebrate safely this holiday weekend.

At Santana Row on Friday, San Jose police had an incentive for people wanting to test if they were over the legal limit before getting behind the wheel.

The program is called “Know Your Limit” and it’s where officers ask people walking by if they’d like to see where their blood alcohol concentration level is at by blowing into a breathalyzer.

SJPD says the program is meant to educate people on what it takes to reach the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration, which is 0.08% in California.

