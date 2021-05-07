San Jose Police Officer Hit and Injured by Passing Vehicle During Traffic Stop: SJPD

A San Jose police officer was struck and injured by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop early Friday morning, and the driver was arrested, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Suncrest Avenue and Perie Lane, police said. The officer, who was hit outside of his marked patrol vehicle, had pulled another vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Witnesses at the scene indicated the passing vehicle was speeding.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken from the scene by ambulance, police said. One person was is in custody.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.