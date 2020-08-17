San Jose Police Officer Shoots at Alleged Burglary Suspects

A San Jose police officer responding to a reported burglary at a car dealership early Monday morning shot at fleeing suspects, who police said were driving directly at the officer.

The two suspects in the car were taken into custody, police said. The suspects and the officer were not injured.

Officers responded at about 4:06 a.m. to a burglary in progress call at the Infiniti dealership at 2198 Tully Rd., according to police.

When police arrived, the suspects drove at the officer, who was on foot, as they tried to flee. The officer fired at least one shot at the suspects' vehicle, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. The officer will be placed on routine administrative leave, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Hamblin and/or Detective Kenneth Rak of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.