Police officer stabbed in San Jose

A San Jose police officer is recovering at a hospital after being stabbed while responding Tuesday to a call of a man with a machete.

The incident was reported at 9:49 a.m. on Autumn Parkway, next to the Target store on Coleman Avenue.

"The suspect was armed with a machete and was brandishing the machete at a security guard," San Jose police Officer Tanya Hernandez said.

Police said the suspect then ditched the machete and ran off.

When officers arrived, police said they found the suspect and attempted to take him into custody. During the incident, an officer was stabbed in the arm by the suspect who was using another knife, police said.

The suspect is unhoused and had an outstanding warrant, according to police.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

"We were very fortunate that no one else was injured during the incident," Hernandez said. "The suspect came to this popular area armed with a weapon."

Police did not user a Taser or fire their weapon during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

San Jose Police Officers' Association President Steve Slack provided the following statement:

"A wanted felon, on probation, attacked and stabbed one of our officers this morning. If not for the quick response by backup officers who immediately administered first aid, this could have ended up much worse for our injured officer. We pray for the swift and full recovery of our officer. We urge our legislators, judges, and the rest of the criminal justice system to put an end to the criminal justice revolving door that continuously puts dangerous criminals back on our streets to further victimize our communities. These criminals belong behind bars, not out on our streets."