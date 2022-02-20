San Jose Police Respond to Incident at SAP Center

San Jose police's bomb squad are investigating some contents that were found in a locker at the SAP Center, officials said Sunday night.

San Jose police told NBC Bay Area that at around 7:15 p.m., SAP Center staff alerted them that a privately contracted explosive detection K9 became focused on a locker located outside of the arena.

At this time, San Jose police's bomb technicians are on the scene investigating the incident.

The incident caused some Sharks fans to stay in the area following the conclusion of Sunday's game.

Police said it's unknown at this time what the contents of the locker are.

Officials added that there is no threat to public safety at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.