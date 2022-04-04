Student Stabbed at Gunderson High School in San Jose: Police

A student was stabbed at Gunderson High School in San Jose Monday morning after a fight between students broke about, police said.

The student who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. A suspect, also a student, was taken into custody.

Police initially said they were responding to reports of a double stabbing at the campus.

One student sustained injuries bad enough that police originally thought he had also been stabbed, police said.

The school was not on lockdown as of 11 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.