Live Updates: San Jose Police Search for Kidnapping Suspect

San Jose police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who they say took a 3-month-old baby from a home Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect entered a home on the 1000 block of Elm Street and then left with the baby. The kidnapping was reported just after 1 p.m.

The family does not recognize the suspect, police said.

Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect walking down a sidewalk carrying a baby carrier.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Jose Police Department

Police described the suspect as a male wearing black pants and a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat, and a black face mask. They said he has short hair.

The baby is wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it, police said.

Family members have gathered outside the residence searching for updates. A man who identified himself as the baby's uncle told NBC Bay Area they feel helpless because they do not have any more information about the reported kidnapping.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo provides the latest on a kidnapping investigation in San Jose.

The FBI is assisting San Jose police with the investigation.

Anyone who spots the suspect or the baby is asked to call 408-277-4166 or 911.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

2/ Suspect description:



• Dark completed Hispanic male

• Black pants, dark blue shirt

• Grey shoes with white trim

• Short hair

• Grey baseball hat

• Black face mask



The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

4/ Please call our detectives who are actively working this case: 408-277-4166



Or 911 if you’ve seen the suspect or the baby.



TOC 1:03 PM



RTs are appreciated. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

6/ Follow this thread for updates, we are staying on this case until we locate the baby. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022