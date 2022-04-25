Live Updates: San Jose Police Search for Kidnapping Suspect

San Jose police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who they say took a 3-month-old baby from a home Monday afternoon.
Police said the suspect entered a home on the 1000 block of Elm Street and then left with the baby. The kidnapping was reported just after 1 p.m.
The family does not recognize the suspect, police said.
Police released surveillance footage showing the suspect walking down a sidewalk carrying a baby carrier.
Police described the suspect as a male wearing black pants and a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat, and a black face mask. They said he has short hair.
The baby is wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it, police said.
Family members have gathered outside the residence searching for updates. A man who identified himself as the baby's uncle told NBC Bay Area they feel helpless because they do not have any more information about the reported kidnapping.
The FBI is assisting San Jose police with the investigation.
Anyone who spots the suspect or the baby is asked to call 408-277-4166 or 911.
This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.