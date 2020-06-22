San Jose Police Search for Woman Suspected of Coughing on 1-Year-Old

The San Jose Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of coughing on a 1-year-old’s face.

The incident occurred Friday June 12 at around 5:25 p.m. at Yogurtland on Cottle Road.

The suspect was standing in line inside of the business in front of another woman and her baby in a stroller.

Police say the investigation revealed the suspect was upset the woman was not maintaining social distance so she took off her face mask, got into the stroller and coughed two to three times.

She is described as being in her 60s, medium build, and was last seen wearing a gray bandana, glasses and patterned sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).