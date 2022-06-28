San Jose Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Pedestrian

San Jose police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man early Tuesday, according to the police department.

At about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the scene of a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the 200 block of South Jackson Avenue, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted in both directions on South Jackson between Kammerer and San Antonio during the investigation.

It was the 34th death on San Jose streets this year, the 20th involving a pedestrian, police said. On this date a year ago, the number of pedestrian deaths in the city was eight.