San Jose Police Searching for Missing Developmentally Disabled Man

San Jose police are searching for a 40-year-old developmentally disabled man who was reported missing Monday.

Ayanie Munye was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Monteagle Drive near Sundown Lane in East San Jose, according to a missing person advisory tweeted Monday by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the San Jose Police Department.

The advisory describes Munye as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 207 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and blue pants.

Police urge anyone who sees Munye to call 911.