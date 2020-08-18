San Jose Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

San Jose police are searching for the suspect and vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead Saturday night, according to the police department.

The crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the area of Williams Road and Keltner Avenue, where the woman had been walking in the westbound lane of Williams Road outside of a marked crosswalk, poice said.

The driver of the involved vehicle, described as a possible 2001 to 2003 blue or green Chevrolet Silverado or a 2001 to 2004 Ford F-150, fled the scene, and the woman later died of her injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The involved pickup truck may have minor front end damage, police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of family. It was San Jose's 27th fatal collision and 27th victim of the year.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact Detective Mike O’Brien of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP (7867).