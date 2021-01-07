San Jose Police Seek Help in Identifying Alleged Stalker

Police are asking for the community's help as they search for a man who has been stalking a woman repeatedly at her San Jose residence since October and is becoming bolder in his efforts.

The subject has appeared at the woman's door at the Mission Grove Apartments on eight different times and apparently knows her name even though she has never met him, police said.

On Dec. 3 neighbors of the woman chased the man, who ran to a newer model black Honda Civic with an unknown license plate.

The man returned about 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, but fled before police arrived.

The man is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan flat cap, black face covering, a black leather jacket, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Sanfilippo by email at 4186@sanjoseca.gov.