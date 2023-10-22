San Jose police respond to several sideshows

Several sideshows happened through San Jose early Sunday morning, according to police, with officers responding to calls for several hours.

People started reporting the sideshows at around 12:30 a.m. and continued until about 4 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said.

Video taken at one sideshow in the intersection of Meridian and Hamilton avenues shortly before 1:30 a.m. shows hundreds of people blocking the intersection, with some wearing costumes or setting off fireworks. At one point, two cars performing donuts crashed into each other.

Over the course of the night, SJPD said officers issued 10 citations, impounded three vehicles and arrested two people on suspicion of possessing a firearm.