San Jose

San Jose police respond to several sideshows

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several sideshows happened through San Jose early Sunday morning, according to police, with officers responding to calls for several hours. 

People started reporting the sideshows at around 12:30 a.m. and continued until about 4 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said.

sideshows Oct 12

Vallejo couple's car stolen, set on fire during sideshow 

Oakland Oct 1

Police investigate 2 Oakland sideshows, ambulance vandalism

Video taken at one sideshow in the intersection of Meridian and Hamilton avenues shortly before 1:30 a.m. shows hundreds of people blocking the intersection, with some wearing costumes or setting off fireworks. At one point, two cars performing donuts crashed into each other. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Over the course of the night, SJPD said officers issued 10 citations, impounded three vehicles and arrested two people on suspicion of possessing a firearm. 

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us