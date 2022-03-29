San Jose

SJPD Chief to Address Police Shooting, Homicide in Downtown

The two shootings happened early Sunday morning near San Jose State University

San Jose police on Tuesday are expected to release more information about a police shooting and homicide that happened in the same area of downtown early Sunday morning.

Chief Anthony Mata is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above at that time.

The homicide happened at about 2:44 a.m. near the intersection of San Carlos and South Fourth streets, police said. Roughly 30 minutes later at about 3:11 a.m., the police shooting occurred at the nearby La Victoria Taqueria on San Carlos Street.

The two shootings are not believed to be related, police said.

Cell phone footage caught the moment six San Jose police officers — some with guns drawn — approached the front door of the taqueria to investigate reports of a man with a gun. As the officers are walking up to the restaurant, a man walks out and an officer fires, striking the man.

Police said the man suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not immediately provide any other information about the shooting, but on Monday night they released images from inside the taqueria showing what they say is a fight and struggle over a handgun.

Police also shared another image from an officer's body camera showing what they say is a person holding a handgun at the time when he was shot by one of the responding officers.

