Police investigate shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting in San Jose.

The shooting was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Beatrice Court, east of South Bascom Avenue and near the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Police said a man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

San Jose police officials also said the public should avoid the area and add traffic on Princess Anne Drive and Beatrice Court will be impacted while officers investigate.

San José Police say they are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Beatrice Ct. near Princess Anne Drive.

One person suffered life threatening injuries.

Neighbors say police are searching homes in the area— possibly looking for a suspect. pic.twitter.com/vGOOhr7QrL — Stephanie Magallon (@MagallonNews) June 8, 2023