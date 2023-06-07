San Jose

Police investigate shooting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting in San Jose.

The shooting was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Beatrice Court, east of South Bascom Avenue and near the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Police said a man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

San Jose police officials also said the public should avoid the area and add traffic on Princess Anne Drive and Beatrice Court will be impacted while officers investigate.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose 13 hours ago

15-year-old Willow Glen High student hit and killed in San Jose

wildfires 1 hour ago

Remember the Bay Area's orange skies? New York City has it much worse with ‘hazardous' air quality

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us