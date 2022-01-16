San Jose Police Stretched Thin Due to COVID-19 Cases: Sources

COVID-19 cases have led to serious staffing concerns at the San Jose Police Department, according to sources.

Sources told NBC Bay Area Sunday that COVID-19 cases and exposures have increased to the point, that the patrol unit is having trouble meeting minimum staffing levels.

The department is asking for all officers to voluntarily step up this weekend work as a patrol officer.

In addition, starting on Jan. 24, the department will require all officers who are not on patrol, to do so for one of their weekly 10-hour shifts.