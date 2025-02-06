San Jose police to retest hundreds of rape kits

The San Jose Police Department is hoping to generate new leads in several sexual assault cold cases by resubmitting hundreds of rape kits for retesting.

Rape kits from victims are used to obtain DNA evidence and identify suspects.

After receiving a new grant, SJPD now plans to go back and retest as many as 900 prior test kits to try to obtain more conclusive DNA evidence.

"New technology and lab advancements have made vast improvements since initial testing. SJPD hopes these resubmitted kits can spawn new leads in cold cases, enhance our DNA database of suspect profiles and ultimately bring closures to victims and families," SJPD said in a statement.

Sandi Johnson, a former prosecutor of sexual assault cases, said more conclusive DNA evidence may help prosecutors get more convictions in rape cases.

"It also makes it safer for the community at large, so even if the sexual assault wasn't prosecuted, it can connect these offenders to other violent crimes also committed in the community," Johnson said.

The number of rape cases have climbed in San Jose over the past decade.

In 2022, there were 894 reported rapes in the city, which is more than triple the number San Jose saw in 2013.