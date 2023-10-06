Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys, San Jose police to pay tribute to fallen Dallas officer

The San Jose Police Department is preparing to give the family of a fallen Dallas police officer the royal treatment ahead of the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys game Sunday night in Santa Clara.

The family of Jose De La Rocha, a senior corporal for the Dallas Police Department, bought tickets to Sunday's game, but tragedy struck in August when Jose suffered a fatal heart attack.

"I miss him every day," said Adriana De La Rocha, Jose's widow. "Being here for the game was something we wanted to start together. I thought a lot about canceling the trip."

But Adriana said Jose would have wanted his wife and son to be at the game to watch their beloved Cowboys take on the 49ers, and they feel Jose will be right there with them.

When San Jose police heard about the family's loss, they felt the need to step in.

On Sunday, San Jose police officers will escort the family to the game – a full police escort with lights and sirens.

It's about the brotherhood, police said.

"Regardless of what uniform color you’re wearing, regardless of what shape badge you are, as a law enforcement officer, we think of ourselves as a family, and by extension family members of law enforcement officers are as well," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said.

Former San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia, now Dallas' top cop, said Jose was "an amazing officer," and he thanked the members of his former department for their kindness.

"The Dallas Police Department will be forever indebted to the San Jose Police Department for their leadership, the men and women, for what they’re going to do for that family," Garcia said.

Despite being devout Cowboys fans, the De La Rocha family is also fans of the Bay Area, even more so now.

"Just thank you to the Bay Area family for hosting us," Adriana said. "We love the city."