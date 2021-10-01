San Jose Police Union, City Reach Deal for Unvaccinated Officers

The San Jose police officers union Friday reached a deal with the city for dozens of officers who have declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Starting Friday, about 150 officers who have chosen not to be vaccinated are required to submit to a COVID-19 test twice a week and at some point within the next month serve a 40-hour unpaid suspension, according to a spokesperson for the San Jose Police Officers Association.

When those officers return from suspension, they will still need to test twice weekly, the spokesperson said.

Thursday was the deadline for San Jose city employees to provide proof of full vaccination or face suspension and possibly termination.

