San Jose police say thieves looking to steal cars have a troubling new tactic.

The department said Tuesday it has seen evidence that thieves are increasingly using new high-tech devices to bypass cars' keyless ignition systems. Police also said once vehicles are stolen, they are frequently used to commit other crimes, such as smash-and-grab burglaries.

"The trend is alarming because we see all kinds of vehicles, all makes and models being stolen with that type of push to start or remote start function," San Jose police Deputy Chief Brandon Sanchez said. "Any vehicle that has that feature would be ones that they would target the most."

Police recommend motorists install a security alarm and ignition kill switch. They also encourage motorists to invest in some kind of GPS tracker or consider an old-school steering wheel lock.