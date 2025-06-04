San Jose Chick-fil-A could displace family-owned restaurant

A Mexican restaurant serving San Jose residents for more than 20 years may be pushed out of its building to make way for a new fast-food location.

Taqueria Eduardo on 255 Race St. off West San Carlos Street is one of two San Jose locations owned by Luis Martinez. But that could drop to one if a new Chick-fil-A restaurant is approved at the June 11 Planning Director's Hearing. Community groups including the Buena Vista Neighborhood Association and CatalyzeSV have joined Martinez in opposing the restaurant's displacement.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

An online petition launched by the neighborhood association opposing the existing proposal has more than 2,300 signatures.

"We've been going through uncertainty since we found out about the Chick-fil-A plans," Martinez told San Jose Spotlight. "I want to remodel, but I don't know if the changes would be permanent or temporary."

Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for comment.

Martinez said the neighboring nail salon shop left Race Street after rumors of a new fast-food restaurant development began swirling through the community last year. Taqueria Eduardo then expanded its location to incorporate the now-empty nail salon space.

With a link to the online petition taped to the cash register, Martinez said regulars of the restaurant want to take a more active role in opposing the potential redevelopment. He said the property developers behind the Chick-fil-A proposal have asked for his support, but Martinez worries for his restaurant's future.

"I know they're trying to improve and develop the whole San Carlos area, but a lot of our customers want us to stay as part of the community," he said. "We have another location on Bascom Avenue, but this location is where we really make a living."

A Chick-fil-A proposal was denied a permit in Campbell last year after residents opposed the fast-food chain's second attempt.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

CatalyzeSV Executive Director Alex Shoor and his team of responsible development advocates said they reviewed the proposed Chick-fil-A, and found the displacement of both small businesses to be a major concern.

The proposed location includes a large covered outdoor patio and 27 trees to create additional shade on the 1.09-acre site. The design doesn't include a drive-thru.

"Displacing two local small businesses from this place for a giant parking lot is not a good use of land when it should be multistory housing with ground floor retail," Shoor told San Jose Spotlight. "There are other sites in San Jose where Chick-fil-A could go."

The project developer, 4G Development, did not respond to a request for comment.

Mark, president of the Buena Vista Neighborhood Association who asked to only be identified by his first name, echoed Shoor's comments and said he wants to see the area developed for mixed-use rather than just one new restaurant.

"We support a mixed-use project at this location -- potentially including a restaurant, preferably with healthier options -- but more importantly, we need more housing and commercial spaces that truly serve the community," he told San Jose Spotlight. "This approach will support neighbors' needs and help create convenient, local opportunities to live, work and interact."

Editor's note: This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.