San Jose

Do you know what goes in your recycle bin? Here's how San Jose is informing residents

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose's so-called ambassadors will be checking neighborhoods on garbage days to help the city improve its efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.

The spot checks are the city's friendly way to remind residents what is recyclable and what is not after a new survey found more than 57% of items placed in recycle bins are not recyclable.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo takes a closer look at the efforts to make San Jose more green and what you should know about recycling. Watch his report in the video above.

