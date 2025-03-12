Do you know what goes in your recycle bin? Here's how San Jose is informing residents

San Jose's so-called ambassadors will be checking neighborhoods on garbage days to help the city improve its efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.

The spot checks are the city's friendly way to remind residents what is recyclable and what is not after a new survey found more than 57% of items placed in recycle bins are not recyclable.

