San Jose and its police department are asking the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly and attend sanctioned events throughout the city.

Cinco de Mayo lands on Monday this year, but a number of celebrations are scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday.

Police encourage the public to attend the following sanctioned events:

Cinco de Mayo Car Show

When: Saturday, May 3 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: West Santa Clara Street between Stockton Avenue and Highway 87

East San Jose Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival

When: Sunday, May 4 (Parade: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Festival: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: Emma Prusch Park (647 South King Road)

Downtown Cinco de Mayo Festival

When: Sunday, May 4 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Where: Plaza de Cesar Chavez (1 Paseo de San Antonio)

The city is once again expecting large crowds at the various Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

"As we celebrate Cinco de Mayo, I’m grateful for the strength and cultural vibrancy our Mexican-American community brings to San Jose — and for the peace of mind our police provide so we can all enjoy the weekend safely," Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement.

Police said additional personnel and resources will be available throughout the weekend to address any public safety issues. Officers will also be looking out for illegal sideshows, which have been on the rise during Cinco de Mayo festivities in recent years, the department said.

"Cinco de Mayo in San Jose is a celebration of culture, family, and community," police Chief Paul Joseph said in a statement. "The San Jose Police Department is committed to making sure everyone can enjoy it safely by providing a strong presence throughout the weekend and addressing any disruptive behavior that threatens public safety."