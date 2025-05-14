San Jose

San Jose school staff member arrested in child annoyance case

Multiple other victims have come forward, and investigators believe the suspect could have more victims

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A San Jose high school staffer was arrested on suspicion of an inappropriate conversation with a student in November 2024, according to police.

The suspect was identified Tuesday as Castroville resident Jorge Palacios, 44.

According to police, officers learned about an inappropriate conversation between a student and Palacios on Nov. 4 at Mount Pleasant High School in the 1700 block of South White Road. Palacios was reportedly on leave from the school at the time.

Investigators learned that the suspect had worked for around a year as a parent community involvement specialist at the school and was previously employed for about four years with the East Side Union High School District.

Police got in touch with multiple victims and witnesses who have alleged similar cases with Palacios at Mount Pleasant High. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Palacios surrendered on April 28 and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years.

Investigators believe Palacios could have had more victims.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving Palacios is asked to contact Detective Gutierrez at 3623@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-1397.

Copyright Bay City News

San Jose
