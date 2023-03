Police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose.

A 15-year-old student has a non-life threatening injury, according to police. The suspect, another student, is in custody, police said.

The suspect will be booked into juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon.

No other information was immediately available.

